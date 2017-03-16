Suspects sought in Chesapeake double shooting, home invasion attempt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are looking for two people in connection to a shooting that occurred February 15 that left one man dead.

Police now say the shooting occurred during an attempted home invasion robbery.

According to police, 18-year-old Lashorn Evans was with 23-year-old Deonte Harris and 23-year-old Ahkey Riddick when they attempted to rob several people at the home in the 3100 block of Gaston Drive.

Evans and one of the people at the residence were armed, police say.

Shots were fired from both sides, which resulted in Evans and another person being shot.

Evans died at the scene. The other person was taken to a local hospital and survived the shooting. That person was not charged.

Harris and Riddick are both wanted for Armed Burglary, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Armed Burglary, Conspiracy to commit Armed Burglary, Attempted Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm in an Attempted Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to commit Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED:

One man dead, another injured in Chesapeake double shooting