Victim dies, another suffers life threatening injuries in Chesapeake double shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday night.
The incident was in the 3100 block of Gaston Drive.
Police were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m., after a report of shots fired.
Police say one of the adult male victims died and the other man has been taken to a local hospital with possible life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information available at this time. Police said they are investigating this incident as a homicide.
If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
36.782792 -76.354706