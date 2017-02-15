3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!

Victim dies, another suffers life threatening injuries in Chesapeake double shooting

Posted 10:01 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26PM, February 15, 2017

Photo Gallery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday night.

The incident was in the 3100 block of Gaston Drive.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m., after a report of shots fired.

Police say one of the adult male victims died and the other man has been taken to a local hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Police said they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.