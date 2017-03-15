Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms to offer State of the City address

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms will offer the annual State of the City Address Wednesday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

“When I think back to my first year as mayor, I can see just how far we have come,” said Sessoms, “looking forward, I see so much opportunity still ahead.”

Mayor Sessoms is expected to talk about his thoughts for those future opportunities during the Hampton Roads Chamber’s first 2017 State of the City event.

According to the Hampton Roads Chamber, the address will highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates and provide a glimpse into Virginia Beach’s future.

The address comes just one day after city council had a special meeting to discuss the arena project.

A week ago, the developers, United States Management, submitted their plan to finance the project.

Councilman John Moss tells News 3 the city attorney stated that USM’s submission, in his judgment, was in compliance with that agreement.

He says Mayor Sessoms will discuss more details on the project at Wednesday’s address.