Virginia Beach moves forward with disparity study

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The city is moving forward with doing a disparity study about minority contracts.

The city now has a draft of a Request for Proposal for groups to submit bids to do the study. It will become public on February 28th, the document says.

Businessman Bruce Smith raised the issue of whether minorities were getting enough contracts in the city. He called for the city to do a disparity study to see what is going on.

Mayor Will Sessoms initially said he didn’t support doing the study, saying he didn’t think it was necessary. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Sessoms said he now supports the study. “The perception out there is that we’re not doing enough and it’s been pretty steady, and I am accepting that we must do more,” Mayor Sessoms said.

The study will determine if there is disparity in awarding contracts to minorities, women, and businesses owned by people with disabilities, according to the RFP.

Once the city receives bids on the RFP, city council members will vote on the contract, a city spokesperson said.

Several groups are planning to March at the Oceanfront on Saturday to call for an end for what they see as a culture of discrimination and cronyism in the city.