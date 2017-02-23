Groups plan march at Virginia Beach Oceanfront calling for end to discrimination

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Groups are planning to march at the Oceanfront on Saturday.

Organizers are calling for an end for what they see as a culture of discrimination and cronyism in the city.

The study will determine if there is disparity in awarding contracts to minorities, women, and businesses owned by people with disabilities, according to the RFP.

It will be done in three phases. Businessman and NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith and Gary McCollum, a former state senate candidate, said they don’t think that’s how the study should be done. “This latest step that they’ve taken still falls short actually getting a disparity study in place,” McCollum said.

Mayor Will Sessoms initially said he didn’t support doing the study, saying he thought it would cost too much. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Sessoms said he now supports the study, “The perception out there is that we’re not doing enough and it’s been pretty steady, and I am accepting that we must do more.”

The Facebook page for the event says the march also aims to help fund the Disparity Study.

Bruce Smith told News 3 “I think you’ll see a lot of small businesses, a lot of women, a lot of oceanfront people down on Atlantic Ave., that support this march. They say it’s long overdue. Cronyism is real.”

Smith went on to say “That’s what it’s all about. Allowing our voices to be heard, doing it in a peaceful demonstration.”

The march is scheduled to be on Atlantic Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, starting at Rudee Loop (104 Atlantic Ave).

