Neighborhoods continue to push for help in Virginia Beach after Hurricane Matthew flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As Hampton Roads deals with another coastal storm, some neighborhoods are still focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

The Windsor Woods, Windsor Oaks and Princess Anne Plaza neighborhoods were all badly impacted by flooding during Matthew.

Virginia Wasserberg and her husband watched as the flood waters entered their home at the intersection of South Plaza Trail and Old Forge Road.

Wasserberg since joined the Princess Anne Plaza Civic League, which covers about 5,000 homes in several neighborhoods in the area.

She is now a member of the flooding committee to work to get improvements made to the area, and tonight is a step in that direction.

Wasserberg says they hope to present a draft of a petition at tonight’s civic league meeting, then gather signatures to present it to Virginia Beach City Council before they make final decisions on the city budget.