Neighbors taking to improve Virginia Beach neighborhoods after Hurricane Matthew flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Months after Hurricane Matthew pounded Hampton Roads, many are still dealing with the aftermath of flooding the storm caused.

The Windsor Woods, Windsor Oaks and Princess Anne Plaza neighborhoods were all badly impacted by flooding during Matthew.

Virginia Wasserberg and her husband watched as the flood waters entered their home at the intersection of South Plaza Trail and Old Forge Road.

"Water started just coming in and there was nothing else we could do once water started coming in, we just headed up stairs," Wasserberg told News 3's Todd Corillo Monday.

"I didn’t sleep at all. I was very sick to my stomach the whole evening. What was going through my mind was are we going to live," she continued.

The damage to her home totaled nearly $80,000 and the family was out of it for about three months while repairs were made.

Shortly after moving back in, a neighbor approached her about the Princess Anne Plaza Civic League, which covers about 5,000 homes in several neighborhoods in the area.

Wasserberg joined and is now a member of the flooding committee, working to get improvements made to the area.

"Getting funded or the hustle behind this muscle to get this funding going. That’s where I am at in it – how can I help the neighborhood," she explained.

The committee plans to meet Monday night and come up with action plans to take to both the league and city council.

As for what she hopes city council members will hear from neighbors:

"This is where we live. This is where we have our birthday parties. We bring out kids home from the hospital here. This is our home. It’s not just our house, it is our home," she stated.