Firefighters in Chesapeake respond to fully-involved mobile home fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake are on the scene of a mobile home fire.
Firefighters were called to the mobile home in the 4000 block of South Military Highway at 5:03 p.m. and arrived on scene at 5:11 p.m.
According to firefighters, a single-wide mobile home is fully involved.
It has been a busy day for Chesapeake firefighters, who have also responded to a fire at a portable classroom at Great Bridge Middle School and an apartment fire in the South Norfolk section of the city.
36.773856 -76.384528