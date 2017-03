CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Fire crews battle a fire at a two-story apartment complex in the 800 block of Windward Place.

The call came in at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, crews saw smoke coming from the building.

The fire was put out just before 1:30 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced from the apartment.

