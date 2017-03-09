Where does your area rank on the best and worst cities for college basketball fans?

Where does your area rank in the best and worst cities for college basketball fans?

WalletHub put together a list of their 2017 Best & Worst Cities for College Basketball Fans and many Virginia and North Carolina areas ranked pretty high.

North Carolina is known for their NC State/UNC rivalry and Hampton Roads hosts many of their own colleges in the MEAC tournament.

WalletHub crunched the numbers on 291 U.S. cities using seven key metrics to come up with their list.

The metrics range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

A few of the cities listed were:

#1 Chapel Hill, N.C.

#3 Durham, N.C.

#25 Charlottesville, Va.

#34 Blacksburg, Va.

#59 Williamsburg, Va.

#65 Norfolk, Va.

#142 Hampton, Va.

#214 Richmond, Va.

Click here to see the full list.

News 3 is your home for March Madness, catch games on WTKR and WGNT.