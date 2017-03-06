MEAC Tournament brings big business to Downtown Norfolk 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – Thousands of people are expected to descend onto Downtown Norfolk this week for the annual Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The conference kicked off Monday at Norfolk Scope Arena.

When fans aren't watching the games, many people are exploring the city. Restaurants along Granby Street say this is their busiest week of the year.

Staff at Sweet Teas say each MEAC, they see about a 70% increase in sales.

That's roughly $40,000 more than a normal week.

That can also be said for many of the hotels downtown. Staff say it starts off slow during the week but by Wednesday many of their rooms are reserved.

