Tracking the NFL’s free agent frenzy

NORFOLK, Va. – Happy New Year, NFL! The new league year begins Thursday at 4pm. With the 2017 salary cap increasing roughly $12 million from 2016 to $167 million, the league’s 32 teams have money to burn.

Prior to the start of the free agent signing window, the Redskins locked-up tight end Vernon Davis with a new three year contract.

However, as one of Kirk Cousins’ favorite targets returns to D.C., Washington loses another. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, receiver Pierre Garcon will sign with the 49ers.

When Pierre Garcon finalizes deal with 49ers, as expected, league sources believe he will make $16 million in first year. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 8, 2017

San Francisco has long been rumored as a destination for Cousins, despite the ‘Skins using the exclusive franchise tag on him last month. The reason the 49ers are linked to Captain Kirk is because Kyle Shanahan, the Redskins former offensive coordinator, is the new head coach in San Francisco.

The likelihood of Washington trading Cousins (due to the exclusive franchise tag, he can’t negotiate with another team) prior to the 2017 season decreased when the 49ers agreed to a two-year contract with free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer.

It’s a 2-year deal for #49ers and QB Brian Hoyer. Fair to say, this makes it unlikely they bring in Kirk Cousins in a trade with #Redskins — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

There were no trade talks b/n WSH and SF and likelihood of Cousins trade was always low, but Hoyer signing effectively totally scuttles it.. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 8, 2017

In other QB news, albeit an expected development, Tony Romo will be released by the Cowboys Thursday when the new league year begins.

To echo what @SlaterNFL is reporting on #Cowboys QB Tony Romo: The team has told him he’ll be released tomorrow. Alert: #Broncos & #Texans — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017