Tight end Vernon Davis signs 3-year deal to remain with Redskins

WASHINGTON – Veteran tight end Vernon Davis has signed a three-year contract to remain with the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins announced the deal Wednesday morning.

Davis signed with the Redskins last March and following the conclusion of his first season with the team said he would be happy playing for his hometown team “a second year, third year, fourth year, you name it.”

In 16 games, Davis recorded 44 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns, giving Washington a lethal one-two punch at the tight end position alongside Jordan Reed.

“I know there was a lot of speculation about me being able to play the game still,” Davis said. “A lot of people saying I was getting older, this and that. Of course that was fire, it fueled me to continue to go forward. But I felt like I just fell in love with the game all over again. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. When I arrived here, I was like, ‘Wow, these guys are full of energy.’ A bunch of young guys who have a lot of energy; a ton of energy. I just started to feed off that, and felt that love and that passion for the game all over again. It’s been beautiful and I’m extremely excited.”