George Michael died from natural causes, coroner says

The singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.

A coroner said the singer, found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.

The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter.

The statement was reported by Britain’s Press Association.

Developing story — more details soon.

