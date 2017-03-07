George Michael died from natural causes, coroner says

The singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.
A coroner said the singer, found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.
The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter.
The statement was reported by Britain’s Press Association.
Developing story — more details soon.
