George Michael dead at 53

LONDON — 1980s music superstar George Michael died peacefully Sunday, his publicist told the BBC.

Michael was 53.

Michael’s death was not considered suspicious, the BCC reported.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist said in a statement. ” “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

George Michael rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the British pop duo Wham!

Hits included “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

When Wham! broke up in 1986, Michael began his successful solo career with hits like “Faith,” “Father Figure,” and “I Want Your Sex.”

This is a developing story.