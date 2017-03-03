Man charged with murder in connection with Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was charged in connection with a fatal Portsmouth shooting on Friday.

The shooting happened on February 28 in the 2500 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Detectives identified the person they believe is responsible for the shooting death of 44-year old Mamtonio Bunch.

As a result of their investigation, detectives secured warrants against 31-year-old Herbert L. Jones III.

Investigators located and arrested him Friday afternoon.

Jones is charged with 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.