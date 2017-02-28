× Gunshot victim dies in the hospital, investigators call in homicide unit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One man is dead after succumbing to a bullet wound.

Portsmouth police were called to the 2500 block of Portsmouth Blvd for a report of an adult male shot in the torso. When they arrived on scene just after midnight they found the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

Detective Misty Holley tells News 3 the man died while being treated and the shooting investigation turned into a homicide investigation.

Investigators are not releasing the man’s name at this time and they say no new information will be available until possibly Tuesday afternoon.

As police look for a shooter they could use your help. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP if you know anything about this case.

Stay with News 3 on air and online as the story develops.