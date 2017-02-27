Busch Gardens’ first wooden roller coaster opens in April

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens is adding a new roller coaster to its lineup.

The new viking-themed coaster, called InvadR, will be the first wooden roller coaster at the park. It will be located in the New France area of the park.

InvadR goes 48 miles per hour and has a seven story drop.

For a limited time, Busch Gardens is offering two-park Fun Card with Water Country USA for $80. The Fun Card offers unlimited admission to both parks through September 10. The deal is only available online and expires on March 31. Click here to buy tickets.

