Plea agreement hearing Thursday for Elizabeth City man indicted on child sex trafficking, child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A man indicted for child sex trafficking, production of child pornography, and drug charges is in court Thursday for a plea agreement hearing.

Joshua Manuel Treat, 20, of Elizabeth City, pleaded not guilty to the crimes in December.

The allegations of his indictment claim that from September 26 to October 12, Treat posted and advertised a 14-year-old girl on the internet for prostitution.

In order to make the teen more open to prostitution he would give her heroin before she met with customers.

Treat faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

