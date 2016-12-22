Jury indicts Elizabeth City man for sex trafficking of a child, producing child porn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A jury indicted a man Thursday on charges of sex trafficking of children, use of interstate commerce in furtherance of prostitution, production of child porn, and distribution of drugs to a person under 21 years old.

The allegations of the indictment claim that from September 26 to October 12 Joshua Manuel Treat, 20, posted and advertised a 14-year-old girl on the internet for prostitution.

In order to make the teen more open to prostitution he would give her heroin before she met with customers.

Treat faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.