× Company, executives donated to Bob McCabe’s mayoral campaign, records show

NORFOLK, Va. – Executives of Correct Care Solutions LLC donated to Bob McCabe’s mayoral campaign, online records show.

Correct Care Solutions is the subject of a federal subpoena into the investigation of the former sheriff. The Nashville-based medical services company provides medical care to places, like jails.

The Department of Justice has requested all contracts between the company and McCabe, as well as payments from the company, including gifts and campaign contributions, according to a copy of the subpoena obtained by News 3.

CCS’s CEO, Jorge Dominicis, donated $1,500 to McCabe’s mayoral campaign in January 2016, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The company donated $3,000 to McCabe, and the company’s President of Group Holdings donated $1,500.

The company also donated to “McCabe for Norfolk Sheriff” in March 2016, the online records show. After losing the mayoral race, McCabe announced online that he planned to run for re-election as sheriff, before announcing his retirement in December.

News 3 made repeated attempts to contact McCabe, but reporters haven’t heard back. A reporter also reached out to a PR firm that works with Correct Care Solutions, but an email and phone call were not returned.

McCabe has been the focus of previous News 3 investigations. In 2001, a report questioned how the Sheriff’s Office kept track of government-issued credit cards. McCabe used his credit cards for personal expenses, but said he repaid the debts. “We have nothing to hide here,” McCabe said at the time. “Have we done some things we could do better? Absolutely, but these things here are negative baseless allegations that are going to continue.”

In 2015, investigative reporter Mike Mather uncovered the jail’s online food-ordering venture appeared to collect a meals tax, but city officials said they weren’t seeing the money. The now-interim Sheriff said no tax was charged and there was a mistake on the website.

The subpoena sent to the Sheriff’s Office also requests information related to the website 811marketplace.com.

McCabe has not been charged.