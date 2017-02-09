Hampton native, rapper D.R.A.M. nominated for a GRAMMY

HAMPTON, Va. - Shelley Massenburg-Smith, better known by his stage name D.R.A.M., has been nominated for a GRAMMY.

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 28: D.R.A.M.l performs during Global Citizen Hosts "Show Up and Vote" Concert at Express Live on October 28, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

D.R.A.M. is a Hampton native who is famous for his songs "Broccoli," “WiFi,” and “Sweet VA Breeze."

Critics hail D.R.A.M.'s music as a nonconformity to rap or hip-hop.

"Broccoli" is nominated for best rap/sung performance and D.R.A.M. is up against artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and Kanye West for the award.

News 3's Barbara Ciara spoke with D.R.A.M. on the phone Thursday to hear from the artist himself about his success.

