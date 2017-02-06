Complete list of 2017 GRAMMY Award nominees

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The 59th annual GRAMMY Awards are set to take place at the Staples Center on Sunday, February 12.

The show will air at 8 p.m. on News 3!

The line up for the awards includes many hit music artists, including Adele, Beyoncé, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

James Corden will be hosting the event. Corden, an Emmy and Tony award winner himself, also hosted the 2016 Tony Awards.