Norfolk’s new Waterside District is hiring

NORFOLK, Va. – The Waterside District has openings for many positions listed on their website.

There are openings for full-time and part-time careers at many of the businesses coming to the area.

A hiring fair happened in October for the district and there are still many openings.

Some of the positions include DJ, managers, kitchen staff, event staff, wait staff, bartenders, promotional staff, and sales and marketing.

The Waterside District is set to open in spring 2017 and will include several restaurants,including Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse.

Click here for a full list of job openings and to apply.

