Crossfit Krypton raises over $41,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – News 3 is Taking Action to spotlight healthy people who are helping raise money to find a cure for the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

On February 4, Crossfit Krypton in Chesapeake brought hosted “Crossfit Krypton’s Compete for a Cure” at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Crossfit Krypton is owned by the 2015 Reebok Crossfit Games ‘Fittest Man on Earth,’ Ben Smith. The event, created in 2016, brings together athletes of all abilities to raise funds in support of kids fighting cancer and other life threatening diseases.

In 2016 and the group raised approximately $13,000. In 2017, they raised a whopping $41,058 to be donated to St. Jude!

What an amazing day we had yesterday. We loved hearing Aaron's story! That's what this is all about. Helping others in need.

News 3 is also taking action for the children at St. Jude. Ticket sales for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home are now underway!

Kirbor Homes is building the house, which is located in Chesapeake’s Fieldstone neighborhood near Elbow Road and Centerville Turnpike.

Call 1-800-851-5323 to purchase your $100 ticket.