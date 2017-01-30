Interim Norfolk Sheriff to be sworn in after after Bob McCabe announces retirement

NORFOLK, Va. – Sheriff Bob McCabe announced his retirement in December, 2016 and an interim sheriff will take his place effective February 1.

McCabe served as Norfolk’s sheriff for the past 23 years. Through a spokeswoman, McCabe said the reasons for his retirement are personal.

Colonel Joseph P. Baron will be the interim sheriff until the general election is held on November 7, 2017.

Baron has been a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads and worked in the aviation field in the Navy Reserves for six years.

He joined the Norfolk Police Department as a patrol officer in 1985.

Over 26 years, Baron worked in patrol and later as a violent crimes investigator before working his way up the ranks. He held positions in Robbery, Homicide, as a Sector Commander, and as the Commander in charge of the Violent Crimes Unit.

Baron retired from the police department in 2011 and was hired by the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office as a Captain.

He was promoted to Chief Deputy in 2015 and is currently responsible for the day to day operations of the organization.

The Oath of Office ceremony will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m.