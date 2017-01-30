Cox High student disciplined for making threats against school on social media

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Disciplinary actions were taken against a student at Cox High School after they made a threat against the school on social media.

Cox High School Principal Randi Riesbeck sent this message to parents through a phone call alert:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Randi Riesbeck, principal of Cox High School. Today, school administration and our School Resource Officer were made aware that one of our students posted a threat against our school on social media. The student was immediately identified and appropriate disciplinary action was taken. Please use this as an opportunity to talk with your children about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat – even as a joke – face disciplinary action at school and potential criminal charges.

I ask that you take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. Thank you for your continued support of Cox High School.

This is the second time this month that a student has been disciplined for making threats toward a Virginia Beach high school on social media. On January 22, parents were alerted about a Salem High School student who was disciplined.