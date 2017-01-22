× Social media threat made against a Virginia Beach High School

Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent an alert out to parents and students about a social media threat made towards Salem High School.

Eileen Cox, an official with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, says the administration is well aware of the incident resulting in a police investigation.

Salem High School Principal, Matt Delaney, sent this message to parents through a phone call alert:

” Good evening, parents. This is Matt Delaney, principal of Salem High School. Today, school administration was made aware of a reported threat against our school on social media. We immediately worked with police and the student responsible was quickly identified. I want to assure you that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Parents, I ask you to use this as an opportunity to talk with your children about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat – even as a joke- face disciplinary action at school and potential criminal charges. Please take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. Thank you for your continued support of Salem High School.”

