Social media threat made against a Virginia Beach High School
Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent an alert out to parents and students about a social media threat made towards Salem High School.
Eileen Cox, an official with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, says the administration is well aware of the incident resulting in a police investigation.
Salem High School Principal, Matt Delaney, sent this message to parents through a phone call alert:
” Good evening, parents. This is Matt Delaney, principal of Salem High School. Today, school administration was made aware of a reported threat against our school on social media. We immediately worked with police and the student responsible was quickly identified. I want to assure you that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.