More than 300 lace up for Girl Scout Cookie Classic Run

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – More than 300 runners and walkers participated in the third annual Girl Scout Cookie Classic Trefoil Trek 5K and Samoa Stroll One-Miler on Saturday.

The event took place at the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail.

The Trefoil Trek 5k race began at 9 a.m. and was followed by an opening ceremony. Participants ranged from age 7 to 77. Competitiors were awarded wtih a Cookie Classic medal at the finish line.

The Samoa Stroll began an hour later. Participants were awarded a patch at the end of the race.

Participants also had the chance to try the new Girl Scouts S’mores cookie.

Proceeds of the Cookie Classic will help provide programs for Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program will last through March 26. Find more information about the local Girl Scout Cookie Program at www.gsccc.org.