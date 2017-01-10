Girl Scouts to sell new s’mores cookies

Calling all cookie lovers!

The Girl Scouts are introducing new s’mores flavored cookies to select markets during the 2017 cookie season.

The cookies will be sold with cookie classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

The first variation of the cookie is a graham cookie double dipped in icing and finished with a chocolate coating.

The second s’mores cookie is a crunchy graham sandwich cookie (think Oreos) with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling.

The cookie sale is underway for the Girl Scout Council of Colonial Coast. Contact the council here to help place an order.

The Girl Scouts first started selling cookies in 1917.