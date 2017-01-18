× Jorge Zambrana scheduled to be sentenced after abducting a woman in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – A man arrested for kidnapping a woman in a parking lot will face a judge Wednesday morning for sentencing.

Jorge Zambrana is charged with abduction, carjacking, robbery and conspiracy after police say he and Mark Albrecht II targeted a woman at the Sam’s club on Virginia Beach Boulevard in December of 2015.

The two men were accused of approaching her while wearing a mask, pulling out a knife, hopping into her car and forcing her to drive to several ATMS eventually letting her go.

Albrecht got sentenced January 4th of this year to 20 years in prison with 18 years suspended for the same charges that Zambrana faces.

There is a plea agreement in this case that calls for the judge to sentence Zambrana to no more than 30 years . The sentence will ultimately be left up to the judge to decide.