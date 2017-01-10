Man sentenced in Virginia Beach Sam’s Club parking lot abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man will spend two years behind bars following the abduction of a woman in a Sam’s Club parking lot in Virginia Beach.

Mark Albrecht was sentenced January 4 to 20 years in prison with 18 years suspended.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 22, 2015 around 1:45 p.m.

The woman was loading up her car after shopping at the store, located at 3345 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

She told police she was trying to get into the car when a man asked her for directions to Holland Road.

She started to tell him where to go and another suspect came up, took out a knife and told her to get into the car.

They drove her to several ATMs to get money.

After a few hours, they took her to the back of HH Gregg, which is across the street from the Sam’s Club.

Detectives arrested Albrecht and Jorge Andres Zambrana. They were both charged with robbery, carjacking, abduction and conspiracy. Both men are being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Police say they believe the men were looking for victims in the Sam’s Club and Pier One/HH Gregg parking lots before they robbed the woman.