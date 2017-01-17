Dogs rescued from Korean meat trade getting second chance at life in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea are making big improvements.

The Virginia Beach SPCA is one of 11 shelters part of the Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement Partner program that picked up rescued dogs and puppies last week to eventually place them for adoption into new homes.

The farm was in Wonju, South Korea and was the sixth dog meat farm closed in the country since January 2015.

The SPCA currently has two dogs and two puppies.

One of the adult dogs will have to undergo tail surgery and teeth extraction from trying to chew her way out of her cage while in South Korea.

Socially, SPCA officials say the adult dogs are responding really well to human interaction.

The puppies, both with skin infections, are still very shy. Officials say a simple tail wag is a big improvement from where they were a week ago.

The Virginia Beach SPCA expects the adult dogs to be up for adoption in about two weeks. The puppies may not be up for adoption for at least another month.

They are expecting two more dogs to arrive from South Korea in the coming weeks.