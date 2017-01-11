× Dogs rescued from Korean meat trade coming to Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of dogs have been rescued from a South Korean meat trade farm and they will be coming to Virginia Beach on Thursday.

The farm was in Wonju, South Korea and was the sixth dog meat farm closed in the country since January 2015.

A total of 770 dogs have been saved by the Humane Society International as the organization aims to end the dog meat trade across Asia.

This group of dogs will be arriving in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

The VBSPCA is one of 11 shelters that are a part of the Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement Partner program.

The dogs will be picked up and placed for adoption.

The Virginia Beach SPCA is Hampton Roads’ largest private animal shelter. The VBSPCA places 3,500 homeless companion animals with adopters each year.