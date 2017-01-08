Tips on snow shoveling safety

Did you know that snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year nationwide?

According to the National Safety Council, snow shoveling can take a toll on the body and even put you at risk for a heart attack.

Here are some tips to stay safe and healthy while shoveling:

Do not shovel immediately after you wake up

Do not eat a heavy meal before shoveling

Warm up your muscles before

Do not drink coffee or smoke for at least one hour before shoveling

Use a small shovel

Take 15 minute breaks

Drink plenty of water

Dress in layers

Cover your mouth

The National Safety Council also suggests not to shovel without a doctor’s permission if you have a history of heart disease. If you feel tightness in your chest or dizziness, stop immediately.