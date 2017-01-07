Operation Blessing ‘Snow Buddies’ will help residents who need assistance shoveling

The snow has fallen over much of Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, and Northeast North Carolina.

Soon it will be time to clear residential sidewalks, driveways, and vehicles of snow.

Many people in the area are in need of help to get snow cleared from their yards.

Residents who do not have the resources to shovel snow and need assistance may call Operation Blessing at 757-274-8650. This includes elderly citizens, people with disabilities and their caregivers, pregnant wives of deployed active-duty military, single moms and residents needing to make it to medical appointments.

Operation Blessing Snow Buddies will start assisting people Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

The organization is also asking for volunteers. Residents who would like to volunteer should call Operation Blessing at 757-374-0944.

Operation Blessing will provide snow shovels, tools, work coordination, lunch and an Operation Blessing t-shirt.

Reminders from Operation Blessing:

• The City does not treat or clean residential streets. The Department of Public Works maintains the city’s official snow removal plan that includes maps that identify roadways that will be cleared and treated.

• Please clear the tops of vehicles — not just windshields. Snow and ice on top of cars flies off, causing hazardous road conditions.

• Reserve 911 for true emergencies. For other inquiries, call 311.

Click here for emergency preparedness information.