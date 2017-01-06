Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney won’t seek charges against officer involved in fatal accident

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney will not be seeking charges against an officer that was involved in a vehicle accident that ended in the death of a man.

79-year-old Robert Crittsinger was killed in the incident that happened on May 7, 2016.

A preliminary investigation showed that Norfolk Police Officer Justin Benson was traveling south on Hampton Boulevard and a Toyota Prius pulled out from Surry Crescent when the collision happened.

Officer Benson was responding to an emergency call for help regarding an active violent crime which was a shooting in the 800 block of Graydon Ave.

News 3 imperviously learned that Officer Benson was going 76 miles an hour at the time of the collision, according to court records.

The speed limit is 35 mph on Hampton Blvd.

Under the Norfolk Police Policy it states, “Speed limits will not be exceeded by more than 15 miles per hour, except during pursuits.”

On Friday the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced that a criminal charge against Officer Benson would have to result only if there was proof that he acted in a manner that endangered the live, limb, or property of another and with knowledge that the conduct would likely cause injury to another.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Officer Benson was driving in excess of the speed limit so a review by the Norfolk Police Department of its policies and procedures will be appropriate.