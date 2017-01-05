Getting yourself road ready before the storm

No matter how many flakes fall from the sky Saturday…some are going to take to the roads anyway.

If you can help it stay home when the snowstorm hits, but if you choose to drive AAA Tidewater wants you to be prepared in case you hit any snags during travel.

That means making sure your tires are in good condition and full of air for traction. Your windshield wipers should also be in working order.

Have a snow scraper with you along with a winter survival kit — complete with jumper cables, a flashlight, gloves and more.

“Winter survival kits are always a good idea even in our area where we don’t get a lot of snow, but you have the potential to get stranded or stuck for a while. Obviously the simple one is always have your cell phone with you,” said Georjeane Blumling with AAA Tidewater.

When you go to park your car, AAA suggests backing into your driveway or garage so it’s easier for you to get out…and local businesses are dusting off their plows to help you.

In many cities busy roads are cleared of snow, but side streets are neglected entirely.

It’s an opportunity for landscaping companies in the middle of a slow season like Aubrey’s Landscaping in Chesapeake.

“All my guys are on standby. They’re at home resting up right now and we’ve got six plow trucks, ten bobcats. We’re gonna be out in force trying to get everyone safe,” said David Goodnoh.

Goodnoh says it’ll cost around $200 for an hour of work, but if an entire neighborhood pitches in it can go a long way in clearing away frustration after a heavy snowfall.