First Warning Forecast: Tracking a good chance of snow

***A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina from Friday night to Saturday night***

Tracking a good chance of snow….We’re tracking two snow chances over the next few days – one Friday morning and another late Friday night into Saturday.

First, as we move through our Thursday, expect a good deal of clouds across the area. Highs will climb into the mid 40s. Later today, our clouds will thicken up a bit as an area of low pressure travels near our coast, giving way to a few rain showers. Some of that rain could transition into snow late tonight into Friday morning as our temperatures dip into the 30s. Most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina will see mainly rain. The best chance for seeing snow will be areas along the Eastern Shore and the Middle Peninsula. Any snow accumulation will be less than 1” in these areas. We’ll continue to monitor this first system through the day.

As we move through the day Friday, after this first round of wintry weather moves out, we’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will only reach the lower 40s. Then, late Friday into Saturday, another area of low pressure will move up the east coast, giving way to a potential significant snow event across parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. The track of this low will have a huge impact on what we see. A small shift in this system could mean the difference between major snow and no snow. As of now… 5” to 8” of snow is possible for SE Southside and Northeastern North Carolina, 3” to 6” for inland Southside, 2” to 4” for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, rain will likely mix in for the southern Outer Banks limiting snow totals. We’ll continue to monitor this system as well. Again, a shift in the low could change our forecast estimates.

By Sunday, the snow is gone, and we’re seeing sunshine. However, we’ll have to watch out for slick spots. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Late Day Showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/N/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Snow Mix Overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE/N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Early AM Rain/Snow Mix, Then a Mix of Clouds and Sun. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with Snow Showers. Cold and Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1980 Winter Storm: 14.9″ snow – Richmond

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

