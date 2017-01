Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A health alert from the US Centers for Disease Control shows the number of flu cases across Virginia and North Carolina is on the rise . Those two are among eight states with widespread flu activity.

Dr. Rebecca Osbourne with Patient First tells News 3 it's not too late to get your flu shot. This year, doctors are offering the shot version of the vaccine only, because the nasal mist version was not as effective.

Osbourne says the flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective. Since the peak of the flu season is quickly approaching, now is the time to get vaccinated. The elderly and very young, Osbourne adds, are most at risk of catching the flu virus.