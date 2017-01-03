CDC: Flu widespread in Virginia

VIRGINIA – The number of influenza cases is on the rise and is now widespread throughout Virginia, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“Symptoms of flu include a high fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness, muscle aches and shortness of breath,” said Patient First spokeswoman Taylor Robertson. “Flu is contracted by inhaling respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. You can also become infected by touching an object contaminated by the flu virus (possibly from a hand that covered a sneeze) and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.”

Here are some tips from Patient First on how to prevent spreading or getting the flu: