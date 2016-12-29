Sailor who died after kayaking incident identified as Navy SEAL

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy has identified the Sailor who died after a kayaking incident off Cape Charles on Thursday as a Navy SEAL.

Petty Officer First Class Devon Grube was assigned to an East coast-based Naval Special Warfare Command, the Navy says.

The Coast Guard says they were notified around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that a kayak had overturned and a search was launched to look for Grube.

Authorities say the kayak overturned approximately two miles offshore.

The Coast Guard says Grube he was in the water for two hours wearing a lifejacket before he was rescued around 11 a.m.

The water temperature was 45 degrees.

Grube was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on the Eastern Shore where he later succumbed to his injuries.

