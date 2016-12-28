Coast Guard searching for overturned kayaker off Cape Charles coast

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – The Coast Guard is searching for a kayaker reported to have overturned off the coast of Cape Charles.

Coast Guard officials say they were notified around 9:30 a.m. and launched a search for the person.

The kayak overturned approximately two miles offshore.

The kayaker is a white male with blonde hair in his 30s-40s. He was in a green kayak and was wearing a black life jacket.

The Coast Guard has launched a 45-foot Response Boat from Station Cape Charles and an MH-60 helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is also assisting.

Several other agencies are also responding to assist, including Norfolk Police, Virginia Marine Resources Commission and units from Chambers Field.