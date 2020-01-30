North Carolina emergency response team goes to Puerto Rico

A 12-member team from North Carolina is spending two weeks in Puerto Rico helping islanders deal with earthquake damage.

The state Division of Emergency Management says structural engineers, an architect and search and rescue team are assessing damage from the earthquakes and aftershocks that began in late December.

They’re focusing first on residences to make sure they’re structurally sound enough for families to return home.

Puerto Rico’s emergency management office requested the help through a mutual-assistance compact.

North Carolina also provided extensive help to Puerto Rico in late 2017, after Hurricane Maria.