Portsmouth-based disaster relief, aid deploys to Puerto Rico

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization has traveled to Puerto Rico to assist with relief efforts following recent earthquakes.

Mercy Chefs, an organization that serves and prepares meals to victims and first responders, traveled to Ponce, Puerto Rico to serve meals at a local church.

Ponce is located only 20 miles from the center of one of the largest earthquakes in Puerto Rico that took place.

Mercy Chefs plans to send out food to other needed sites and groups.

The disaster relief organization says they have sent water units to assist the communities that have lost water due to the quakes.

“We’re grateful that we could secure and that we’ve begun serving hot meals to those who need it most,” said Jay Bachman, the organization’s leading chef. “Our hope is to reach everyone who has been affected, from families in the surrounding villages, some sleeping in tents and cars, to relief workers who are in the area to help with the disaster.”

Mercy Chefs have assisted in reliefs for many natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina.

