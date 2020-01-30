Man admits he falsely said he witnessed murder of 2 teens

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Waverly man plead guilty to lying on the stand about witnessing the shooting deaths of two teens.

Now, 28-year-old Michael McCoy is waiting to be sentenced. He took the stand during the grand jury back on June 13, 2016.

Court records state that McCoy testified that he witnessed a double murder, but later told law enforcement he didn’t witness the murders, but had heard from other people what happened.

On January 15, 2019, the defendant spoke to a federal agent and said he was not present for the murders of 13-year-old Jada Richardson and 17-year-old Domingo Davis.

Records indicate McCoy testified before the grand jury in hopes to gain consideration in a pending state sentencing in Norfolk and Newport News. It states his appearance before the grand jury and apparent cooperation with the federal investigation into the murders of the two teens was considered by his sentencing judges and caused him to receive a lesser sentences in both jurisdictions.

Documents state that under oath, he said the following to the grand jury about witnessing the deadly shooting:

Q; And so I want to take you back to April of last year, April 6 of 2015. Were you present when [D.D.] and [J.R.] were murdered? A: Yeah. Q: Why were you at the house on 25th Street? A: I was attending, it was a little get-together, kick-back party. Q: … What happened? What did you see? A: Tell the story? Q; Tell it. A: I was on the porch smoking a cigarette, and I seen a car drive back. And the car drove back. Some guy yelled from the car and then went and parked back by the street. I mean, by the church, and then they came back walking. And so when they came back walking, they was gripping — they was gripping their hip. And so me and the dude FK… [K.] it’s his momma’s house. So me and FK. l walked out the porch, and l was like, no, it ain’t going down like this. And they was like, “No, what’s up? Y’all even know what time it is. Boom. Boom. Y’all know what time it is.” And that’s – Q: … What did that mean to you? You’re sitting on the porch. You see these guys. How many were there? A: Four. Q: So they’re walking up, and who were the four people you see walking up to you? A: Person 1. Person 2. Person 3 and Person 4.

Federal authorities convicted members of the 36th Street Bang Squad for murder, drug trafficking and shootings which included the murders of Jada Richardson and Domingo Davis.

In a press release issued from the US Attorney’s Office back in December:

“The 36th Street Bang Squad is a violent and vicious criminal enterprise,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The murders were no random acts of violence, rather, they were the product of a deliberate effort of 36th Street Bang Squad to attack rivals and enhance the reputation of the gang. I want to thank our trial team and investigative partners at the ATF, Hampton Police Division, and the Newport News Police for their terrific work on this case.” According to court records and evidence presented at trial, the defendants carried on the affairs of the 36th Street Bang Squad racketeering enterprise, by committing numerous acts of violence and drug trafficking including the double murder of Jada Richardson and Domingo Davis, on April 6, 2015, and the murder of Dwayne Parker on March 8, 2015, as well as numerous retaliatory shootings against rival gang members.

The seven suspects in this case are scheduled to be sentenced this spring.