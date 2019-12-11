Jury convicts members of 36th Street Bang Squadon on racketeering related murders and shootings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal jury convicted seven Newport News and Hampton men Tuesday on charges including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.

“The 36th Street Bang Squad is a violent and vicious criminal enterprise,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The murders were no random acts of violence, rather they were the product of a deliberate effort of 36th Street Bang Squad to attack rivals and enhance the reputation of the gang. I want to thank our trial team and investigative partners at the ATF, Hampton Police Division, and the Newport News Police for their terrific work on this case.”

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, the defendants carried on the affairs of the 36th Street Bang Squad racketeering enterprise, by committing numerous acts of violence and drug trafficking including the double murder of Jada Richardson and Domingo Davis, on April 6, 2015, and the murder of Dwayne Parker on March 8, 2015, as well as numerous retaliatory shootings against rival gang members. Evidence presented at trial showed their activities occurred in multiple locations in downtown Newport News and Hampton.