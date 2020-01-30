× Health professionals say there’s a bigger threat in Hampton Roads and it’s not that Coronavirus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The World Health Organizations most recent update on the Coronavirus is concerning to people across the world and people right here in Chesapeake.

“Working in the actual shipping industry we get packages from China. I actually did see a package from Wuhan the other day. A coworker showed it to me and I was like wow,” said Jarricke Whittlesey.

He delivers packages so he does everything he can do to make sure he stays health. “Making sure everything is sanitized at all times and sometimes even wear gloves depending on the package.”

He’s doing all the right things according to health professionals, but they say there is a bigger threat right here in Virginia.

“People are afraid of the Coronavirus when they are not afraid of the flu. I mean there is people out there who have not had immunization for the flu but yet they are concerned about a virus on the other side of the world,” says Lisa Engle.

Engle is the Epidemiologist at the Chesapeake Health Department. “We have better prevention for the flu but more deaths,” she adds.

Right now in Virginia she says there’s been more than 440 reported deaths related to the flu since the beginning of the season.

“Here we are worried about 170 deaths in the world from this Coronavirus,” says Engle.

She says the flu is considered widespread in Virginia and people need to take it seriously. “Wash your hands that’s the number one thing because its droplet spread. Meaning if you are in close contact or someone is talking to you or coughing on you, you can get it that way.”

And get the vaccine as soon as possible. Engle says if you start feeling sick, stay home.

“Keep the kids out that’s bad too people want to send their kids to school, keep them out,” she adds.