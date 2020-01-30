World Health Organization declares coronavirus international public health emergency

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, there have been 98 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus outside of China, with eight cases of human-to-human transmission in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States.

There have been no fatalities outside of China, and Ghebreyesus said the majority of cases are related to people who traveled to the Hunai province of China.

Ghebreyesus said the virus could do severe damage to a weaker health system, and called on the global health community to act.