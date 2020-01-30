Busch Gardens, Water Country USA announce ‘Fun Sale’ with new attractions every week!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Spring time fun is around the corner and Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are kicking off 2020 with a ‘Fun Sale’ that allows consumers to enjoy everything the parks have to offer this year.

New attractions and year round fun are on tap for park guests every week at the Williamsburg theme parks.

For a limited time, consumers can save up to 33 percent on 2-Park Memberships and the 2-Park Fun Cards. A Membership includes unlimited visits for 12 months, free parking, in-park discounts, monthly rewards and admission to the park’s popular Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town events.

In addition, members receive admission to ‘Sneak Peek Days’ for access to select special events before opening to the general public. Now through Feb. 23, 2-Park Memberships start as low as $10.99 per month with no down payment and a 2-Park Fun Card is just $79.99 and provides unlimited visits to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA through Sept. 13.

In addition, the Williamsburg theme parks are offering free 2-Park Preschool Passes for kids 3 – 5 years of age to experience all the fun. The 2-Park Preschool Pass registration must be completed online.

Consumers can visit this link or call (757)-229-4386 to purchase new memberships, Fun Cards and learn more about the plans’ benefits and monthly rewards.

This year’s lineup includes a new record-breaking coaster, new entertainment, and exciting expanded events including:

1. NEW Roller Coaster – Pantheon: Opening spring 2020

A record-breaking multi-launch coaster set to open this spring. Featuring a total of four launches, this coaster located in the park’s Festa Italia village will reach a top speed of 73 mph, making it the fastest multi-launch coaster in the world. The new Pantheon combines the might of five Roman gods in one record breaking display of strength, speed and power, including forward and backward launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop.

2. Cutback Water Coaster, the only RocketBLAST coaster on the East Coast and Virginia’s first hybrid water coaster is the newest addition to Water Country USA. Thrill-seekers will board a four-person raft, speed along an 856 ft. slide, jet through tunnels and slide onto the wide-open space of massive saucer-shaped features.

3. Finnegan’s Flyer, a Screamin’ Swing ride at Busch Gardens which debuted in 2019, features two pendulum-like arms, seating 32 riders that fly progressively higher with each swing. Finnegan’s Flyer will reach a staggering height of more than 80 feet with a speed of 45 mph. Only the bravest will prevail.

4. Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends: Apr. 3 – May 10

Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in April and May. Guests can join Julia, Elmo, Super Grover, Cookie Monster, Rosita and more for all the fun.

5. Food & Wine Festival: select days May 15 – June 28

Park guests can unleash their inner foodie with over 60 specialty food items from around the world, 30 different wines, 25 craft beers and 20 unique cocktails not normally served at the park.

6. Summer Nights: June 29 – Aug 13

Busch Gardens becomes a cooler place after dark during Summer Nights. Special entertainment, nightly fireworks, culinary experiences and a fun nighttime atmosphere will give guests a new reason to visit during summer evenings. And to add to the fun, acts from the hit show America’s Got Talent will take the stage every week during the must-do summertime event.

7. Bier Fest: select days Aug. 14 – Sep. 7

More than 200 years of Oktoberfest traditions come to life this fall. Sample traditional German food, listen to live local bands and experience all this unique Bavarian celebration has to offer. From hoppy to bold, we have a craft beer to satisfy everyone. Prost!

8. Howl-O-Scream™: select days Sep. 13 – Nov. 1

Fill fall nights with fright at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream. Fear awaits in the Virginia theme park’s collection of elaborate haunted houses, immersive themed scare zones, challenging escape rooms and darkly entertaining live shows.

9. The Count’s Spooktacular: select days Sept. 26 – Nov. 1

Young guests can celebrate silly, not-too-spooky fun on Saturdays and Sundays. Children (under 9) are invited to come dressed up and join in our costume parade during this daytime event. There are other family-friendly activities, too, like a fun-filled hay maze, trick-or-treating locations and an interactive show.



10. Christmas Town™: select days Nov. 14 – Jan. 3

The world’s most beautiful theme park is one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America with more than 10 million lights. Festive food and drink, holiday shopping and heart-warming shows make the spirit of the season come alive.